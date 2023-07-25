Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Gov. Walz announces partnership to expand Minnesota’s $10B outdoor recreation industry

Fishing generic
Fishing generic(Bass Pro Shops / YouTube)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced a new partnership to expand Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry on Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Explore Minnesota Tourism (EMT), and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) will partner to enhance and expand Minnesota’s outdoor recreation economy for the social and economic benefit of all Minnesotans.

“Minnesota’s $10 billion outdoor recreation industry drives our local and regional economies. From the North Shore to the Winona bluffs, tourism is central to telling the story of who we are as a state. This partnership will highlight our world-class natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities, while creating jobs across the state.”

Governor Walz

The Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership will combine each agency’s individual strengths, natural resource management, economic development, and marketing, to connect individuals and communities to outdoor recreation resources, build coalitions, and communicate significant benefits of outdoor recreation.

This will be a first-of-its-kind effort to bring state agencies together in a partnership dedicated to the economic growth of the outdoor recreation sector.

Staff are currently on a statewide tour to gather feedback and form a strategic plan with 1, 3, and 10-year goals.

Minnesota’s outdoor recreation economy accounts for $9.9 billion in gross domestic product, 91,336 jobs, and $4.7 billion in overall compensation, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The top activities by economic impact are boating and fishing; hunting, shooting, and trapping; and recreational vehicles.

Minnesota is currently ranked 15th in the nation for outdoor recreation GDP. The Outdoor Recreation Industry Partnership aims to move Minnesota into the top 10.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Fire at Grand Forks restaurant and bar caused by electrical malfunction
Generic police lights
Police identify body found in Sheyenne River near Valley City
Assault in downtown Fargo
One hurt, another facing charges after stabbing in downtown Fargo
Several buildings damaged at the Timbercreek Apartment complex.
Several apartment garages damaged in apparent crash
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway

Latest News

Attorney General Drew Wrigley
North Dakota Attorney General sparks conversations surrounding “Guardian Reports”
Hoeven honors Officer Wallin
Hoeven, Cramer honor Officer Jake Wallin on Senate Floor
July 23 incident
FPD asks for help identifying two people for victim statement
Shawnee Krall hearing
GSI charge dismissed, defendant drops request in Minot murder case
Miranda Sorlie mugshot
UPDATE: West Fargo daycare provider pleads not guilty to abuse and neglect charges