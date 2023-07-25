Cooking with Cash Wa
Free child care for First Responders during officer’s Celebration of Life service

Fargo YMCA hosts swim safety sessions
Fargo YMCA hosts swim safety sessions(mgn)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - To allow first responders to attend the Celebration of Life for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, the YMCA is offering free childcare for the children of first responders during the service.

The service is happening on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the Scheels Arena. Childcare will be offered for all ages from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Fercho YMCA and the Schlossman YMCA. A nut-free snack will be provided to each child.

“On behalf of the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties, we offer our deepest condolences for the loss of Fargo Police Officer, Jake Wallin. We thank him for his service and for keeping his community safe. Our hearts reach out to his family, friends, co-workers and the community he served. Our community’s first responders stand by the YMCA on a daily basis and the YMCA stands by them during their hour of need,” the YMCA said in a statement.

Those interested in reserving a free spot are asked to contact the YMCA Member Services desk at 701.293.9622.

The Fercho YMCA is located at 400 1st Avenue South and the Schlossman YMCA is located at 4243 19th Avenue South in Fargo.

