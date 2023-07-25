First Alert Weather Days: Tuesday & Wednesday

TODAY:

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : Morning spotty showers/thundershowers along the Canadian border. Building heat. As we go through the midday hours we will still have temperatures increasing into the 90s. But we also have a high dewpoint temperatures giving us the muggy like conditions.

Late afternoon, thunderstorms may be developing. There is a threat for some hail over 2″. gusts over 60 MPH and even a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Things finally begin to quiet down tomorrow evening as the sun sets after a very active day. But it will still be toasty sitting in the 80s. Overnight, one or two thunderstorms may develop. Overnight lows will remain warm in the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY .: The peak of the heat here in the Valley arrives Wednesday, so we have declared Wednesday a High temperatures will be in the 90s for most. Low triple digits for a couple in the southern parts of the Valley.

Overall, organized storm risks during this time is low, but there are daily chances of storms riding the northern reaches of the heat dome by the middle of the week. If there is a cap in place (a layer of warm air aloft) this will inhibit the risk for severe weather. We will be watching!

THIS WEEKEND: By the end of the week and into the weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the evenings. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: We maintain the seasonable conditions in the mid to low 80s to start off the first week of August with a chance of a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

