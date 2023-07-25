First Alert Weather Days: Today & Wednesday

TODAY:

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : Building heat and humidity. As we go through the midday hours we will still have temperatures increasing into the 80s and 90s. We also have a high dewpoint temperatures giving us muggy conditions.

Late afternoon, thunderstorms may begin developing The area we are watching for initialization is eastern ND. There is a threat for some hail to 2″, damaging straight-line wind gusts to 70 MPH, and even isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The possibility for these severe storms is CONDITIONAL. So far this afternoon, there has been abundant cloud cover that could very well inhibit or delay thunderstorms development unless we can get enough clearing/sunshine to destabilize the atmosphere. If storms development is delayed until later tonight, the severity of the storms will be lower, but still pose the risk of large hail to around 1″ and gusts to 60 mph.

Overnight, thunderstorms may continue mainly east of the Red River. Overnight lows will remain warm and sticky in the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY .: The peak of the heat here in the Valley arrives Wednesday, so we have declared Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. High temperatures will be in the 90s for most. Low triple digits for a couple in the southern parts of the Valley. It will be humid as well as dewpoint once again return to the 60s and low 70s. Heat indices (feels-like temps) in the triple digits

There is a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms Wednesday as well. At this time, wind and hail look to be the primary threats if storms are able to develop.

THIS WEEKEND: By the end of the week and into the weekend, we can anticipate a pattern change bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 60s in the mornings and 80s in the afternoon. Our next chance of showers will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: We maintain the seasonable conditions in the mid to low 80s to start off the first week of August with a chance of a few showers but nothing out of the ordinary.

