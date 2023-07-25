Experts weigh in on keeping electric bills low during high temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are expected to inch towards triple digits in the coming days. If you are not a fan of the heat, you might be blasting the air conditioning, but there are ways to prevent the electric bill from rising too.

The first step is making sure the air conditioning unit is running to its full potential. Experts recommend checking the furnace’s filter.

“Make sure that is clean so it’s not restricting any air flow,” project manager at Haley’s Comfort Systems Tom Duxbury explained. “Another thing would be to adjust the thermostat, maybe raise it a couple degrees during the day and then at night you can have it a little cooler.”

For outside air conditioning units, experts say the outside of it should be clear of debris. The inside may need to be cleaned as well, but it is safest to leave this to professionals.

There are other things you can do inside your home to ensure you are keeping your cool during high temperatures.

“LED lighting is also an important reminder for folks, if they have not switched out lighting, it can be an energy burden for some. It really helps make a difference,” regional vice president of Xcel Energy John Marshall explained.

Blocking the sun from coming inside the home is also a great way to stay cool.

“In the morning, block the sun from coming in from the east and in the evening block the sun from the west,” Duxbury said.

Experts also recommend turning off electronics and warmer appliances.

“If you want to run some of the warmer appliances like dishwashers or the washing machine, do it at night. That’s going to mitigate some of the cool air you’re trying to preserve in the home,” Marshall added.

Marshall explained that in the summer months, more than 50% of an electric bill is usually from air conditioning units.

