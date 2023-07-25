Erosion prompts $400K fix to Fargo floodwall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother Nature is prompting an expensive fix to a south Fargo floodwall.

The city says back in 2019, it detected some movement on the riverbank near S. University Dr. just north of 52nd Ave. S., causing the floodwall nearby to settle.

The city then says it hired a firm to look into the issue and did some work to prevent future erosion, before fixing the floodwall itself.

Now the city says it’s time to fix the floodwall, and has bid the work to be completed by fall of 2023.

During a Fargo City Commission meeting on Monday, July 24, commissioners voted 5-0 to approve $401,182.60 for the project. The city says the costs will be reimbursed by the Diversion Authority.

