Details for Jake Wallin Celebration of Life Event

Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Details are now available for those wishing to pay respects to fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, who died in the line of duty on July 14, 2023.

The Celebration of Life event is happening on Wednesday, July 26, at 1:00 p.m. at Scheels Arena, which is located at 5225 31st Avenue South. Doors will open to the public at 11:00 a.m. and the main entrance on the south side of the arena is the only public entrance.

Area law enforcement will be providing security for the event. Items such as backpacks, purses and bags will not be allowed inside the arena; this includes clear bags.

Sympathy cards for the Wallin family can be placed in baskets inside of the main entrance. Memorial flowers need to be delivered to Scheels Arena by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. All other deliveries should be directed to the Fargo Police Department Headquarters at 105 25th Street North.

The event program will be available virtually through a QR code beginning on Wednesday morning. Community members who want to share messages with the Wallin family can do so online using that same QR code, which will be posted throughout Scheels Arena.

Due to limited parking, community members are encouraged to carpool to the event. All attendees will be given a blue memorial ribbon in honor of Officer Wallin when they enter Scheels Arena.

Law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the escort route to show their support of Officer Wallin and his family.

  • Depart the Fargo Police Headquarters at 105 25th Street North at 11:45 a.m.
  • Travel south on 24th Street North to 1st Avenue North.
  • Go west on 1st Avenue North to 25th Street North.
  • Travel south on 25th Street South to I-94
  • West on I-94 to 45th Street South, where it will exit and travel southbound on 45th Street South to 32nd Avenue South.
  • The procession will travel westbound on 32nd Avenue South to Seter Parkway, where it will turn north on Seter Parkway to 55th Street South.
  • Travel north on 55th Street South to 30th Avenue South.
  • East on 30th Avenue South to the north side of Scheels Arena.

It has been requested that no other law enforcement, first responder or the members of the public join the escort from Police Headquarters to Scheels Arena due to safety concerns associated with a potentially long escort line of vehicles.

The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is offering free childcare for law enforcement who would like to attend the Celebration of Life event - you can learn more about that here.

How You Can Help
The Leadership Care Fund
Lend A Hand Up Community Crisis Fund
GoFundMe for Andrew Dotas
GoFundMe for Tyler Hawes
