ATV’s, drones and police dogs used to search for missing Red Lake man

Gus Redeagle
Gus Redeagle(Red Lake, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are using several resources to try and find a missing man from Red Lake, MN.

The Red Lake Police Department says 23-year-old Gus Redeagle was last seen on Monday, July 17 near Walking Shield Housing and Hwy. 89 in Red Lake.

He was last wearing a navy shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Authorities say they’ve used ATV’s, drones and police K9′s to try and find Gus.

If you have any information on where he could be, call police at 218-679-3313.

