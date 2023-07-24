Traffic Alert: Cleanup still underway after grain truck overturns on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol officials say they are still on the scene of a rollover crash involving a grain truck that happened early Monday morning on I-94 near Tower City.

Authorities responded to the call around 1:15 a.m. near MM313 on I-94 E near Tower City. They say the truck ran off the road and through the center barrier before rolling. The entire load of grain spilled onto the interstate. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Capt. Bryan Neiwind of NDHP says authorities are still actively trying to recover the vehicle and clean up the spill.

One eastbound lane is closed until further notice.

