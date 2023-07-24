Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Several apartment garages damaged in apparent crash

Several buildings damaged at the Timbercreek Apartment complex.
Several buildings damaged at the Timbercreek Apartment complex.(VNL viewer)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several apartment garages are damaged after someone reportedly drove through them.

A viewer tipped off Valley News Live saying between 1 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 the crashes happened.

Viewer photos show the damage.
Viewer photos show the damage.(VNL viewer)

Pictures sent in show extensive damage to the garages at Timbercreek Apartments in the 4700 block of Timber Parkway S. in Fargo.

Valley News Live has questions sent into police about this case and will update the story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Funeral service for fallen Officer Jake Wallin
President Joe Biden walks to his motorcade as he leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the...
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
56-Year-Old Rory Rupp
Silver alert issued for Valley City man
FILE - Unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination...
Judge orders Montana health clinic to pay nearly $6 million over false asbestos claims
WBRC stock graphic
Missing person found dead in ND slough

Latest News

Grand Forks restaurant and bar damaged by fire
10:00pm News July 23 - Part 1
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday July 23rd.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday July 23rd.
10:00pm News July 23 - Part 2