Several apartment garages damaged in apparent crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several apartment garages are damaged after someone reportedly drove through them.

A viewer tipped off Valley News Live saying between 1 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 the crashes happened.

Viewer photos show the damage. (VNL viewer)

Pictures sent in show extensive damage to the garages at Timbercreek Apartments in the 4700 block of Timber Parkway S. in Fargo.

Valley News Live has questions sent into police about this case and will update the story when more information is available.

