Minnesota ranks as a top-five state to live, work

Map of Minnesota
Map of Minnesota(AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Monday that Minnesota is a top-five state to live and work, according to a new CNBC study.

The study evaluated factors that include environmental quality, health care and child care, anti-discrimination laws, worker protections, and reproductive rights.

Minnesota was ranked fourth in the nation overall.

“Whether you’re raising a family or growing a business, Minnesota is the place to be. The investments we made this year are lowering costs for families and improving the lives of Minnesotans across our state – and it’s showing. Our goal is to make Minnesota the best state in the country to live and work, and we will continue to invest in our economy, health, education, climate, and kids and families to make that goal a reality.”

Governor Walz

