Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Medical emergency leads to crash that caused major damage to South Fargo apartment garages

NDHP say they are still investigating, but charges are not expected in the crash.
GARAGE CRASH AT SOUTH FARGO APARTMENT COMPLEX
GARAGE CRASH AT SOUTH FARGO APARTMENT COMPLEX(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There’s a major repair job to be done at a South Fargo apartment complex.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the Timber Creek Apartments in the 4700 block of Timberline Drive after it was reported that a vehicle had hit several garages in the parking lot on Sunday.

Authorities say 42-year-old John Overboe, of Fargo, was parking his pickup truck when he suffered a medical issue. While experiencing the medical issue, the pickup gear was still in drive when the vehicle accelerated through a second garage. The pickup then came out through the door of the second garage and crossed the parking lot before crashing through the third garage and another vehicle.

Overboe or anyone was not hurt as a result of the crash.

There is significant damage to all of the three garage units. An estimate is not known.

NDHP say they are still investigating, but charges are not expected in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Funeral service for fallen Officer Jake Wallin
President Joe Biden walks to his motorcade as he leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the...
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
56-Year-Old Rory Rupp
UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for Valley City man
FILE - Unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination...
Judge orders Montana health clinic to pay nearly $6 million over false asbestos claims
Grand Forks restaurant and bar damaged by fire

Latest News

NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Adult Grilled Cheese: Part 1 – July 24
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Adult Grilled Cheese: Part 1 – July 24
NDT – Top Talkers – July 24
NDT - New Approvements at WeFest - July 24
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Adult Grilled Cheese Part 2 – July 24