Medical emergency leads to crash that caused major damage to South Fargo apartment garages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -There’s a major repair job to be done at a South Fargo apartment complex.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the Timber Creek Apartments in the 4700 block of Timberline Drive after it was reported that a vehicle had hit several garages in the parking lot on Sunday.

Authorities say 42-year-old John Overboe, of Fargo, was parking his pickup truck when he suffered a medical issue. While experiencing the medical issue, the pickup gear was still in drive when the vehicle accelerated through a second garage. The pickup then came out through the door of the second garage and crossed the parking lot before crashing through the third garage and another vehicle.

Overboe or anyone was not hurt as a result of the crash.

There is significant damage to all of the three garage units. An estimate is not known.

NDHP say they are still investigating, but charges are not expected in the crash.

