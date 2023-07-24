Grand Forks restaurant and bar damaged by fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A restaurant and bar in the northern valley is damaged after a fire started in the building.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to the Crooked Pint Ale House on S. Columbia Rd. around 10:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Authorities say they saw smoke coming from the back of the building and could hear the sprinkler system going off. Firefighters eventually found the fire started on top of the coolers and spread to parts of the ceiling.

Officials say they put out the fire quickly, but some fire damage was already done to parts of the restaurant and most of the building had some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the business will remain closed until repairs can be made.

No one was injured in the fire.

