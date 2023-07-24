Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks restaurant and bar damaged by fire

(monkey Business images)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A restaurant and bar in the northern valley is damaged after a fire started in the building.

The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to the Crooked Pint Ale House on S. Columbia Rd. around 10:42 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Authorities say they saw smoke coming from the back of the building and could hear the sprinkler system going off. Firefighters eventually found the fire started on top of the coolers and spread to parts of the ceiling.

Officials say they put out the fire quickly, but some fire damage was already done to parts of the restaurant and most of the building had some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the business will remain closed until repairs can be made.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Funeral service for fallen Officer Jake Wallin
President Joe Biden walks to his motorcade as he leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the...
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
56-Year-Old Rory Rupp
Silver alert issued for Valley City man
FILE - Unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination...
Judge orders Montana health clinic to pay nearly $6 million over false asbestos claims
WBRC stock graphic
Missing person found dead in ND slough

Latest News

Several buildings damaged at the Timbercreek Apartment complex.
Several apartment garages damaged in apparent crash
10:00pm News July 23 - Part 1
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday July 23rd.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday July 23rd.
10:00pm News July 23 - Part 2