Concern grows over counterfeit car seats

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Car seats are essential for keeping kids safe while in the car, but there’s been growing concern that many parents are unknowingly buying counterfeit car seats.

Experts say counterfeits are becoming better at replicating popular car seats. One of the most common to be counterfeited is the Doona car seat and stroller combo.

Coordinators at Safe Kids Fargo-Moorhead say they have only come across three counterfeit car seats in the last few years. One of those was found within the last month.

There are a few ways to spot a fake car seat including by just taking a look at the label. US-regulated car seats will have a label that states it meets federal motor vehicle safety standards. The labeling is also only in English and Spanish rather than any other language.

“Some counterfeit car seats don’t have a full 5-point harness in other countries they aren’t required to have a chest clip, but that’s one of the indicators for here because we know that we have chest clips,” said Katie Heck, the Safe Kids coordinator.

Also, check the car seat’s material. If it feels flimsy or cheaply made, it could be a sign that the safety seat is a counterfeit.

when buying a car seat, it is recommended to buy from well-known stores. If you have a specific car seat in mind that you want to buy, check the manufacturers’ website to find a list of reputable retailers that sell the one you want. For a full child safety seat product list, visit the American Academy of Pediatrics website.

