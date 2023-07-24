Cooking with Cash Wa
Canadian man sentenced to 24 years for dealing fentanyl

Jason Berry sentenced for dealing fentanyl
Jason Berry sentenced for dealing fentanyl(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Federal judge has sentenced a Canadian man to 24 years in prison for his role in fentanyl dealing.

Prosecutors say Jason Berry helped run a distribution operation from inside a Canadian prison.

Berry pleaded guilty last year.

He’s one of 31 people charged in “Operation Denial” which started in 2015, after a Grand Forks overdose death.

