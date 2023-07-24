Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Brothers arrested after allegedly terrorizing with a firearm

Brothers arrested for alleged terrorizing with firearm
Brothers arrested for alleged terrorizing with firearm(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says two men are behind bars for their involvement in allegedly shooting a gun inside of an apartment complex and assaulting a person yesterday.

Officials say the first incident happened at 9:20 am in the 2200 block of 6th Ave. S. A caller reported a man with a gun was banging on their door. While the Sheriff’s Office and West Fargo PD were responding, the man allegedly fired a gun shot inside of the apartment complex hallway. When law enforcement got to the scene, the man had fled. There were no reported injuries.

Later, at 2:20 pm, the Sheriff says law enforcement responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of 23rd St. S, for a call of a person saying they were assaulted by a man who brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot them. Officials say, once on scene, a foot chase occurred after a man matching the description of the suspect fled. The man was arrested several blocks later. The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff says Pasqual Lawia, 24, was arrested for several criminal charges (Terrorizing, Possession of Paraphernalia, False Information to Law Enforcement, Refusing to Halt) and a bench warrant (False Information to Law Enforcement/Possession of Paraphernalia). A report is being sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office requesting domestic violence charges for Pasqual.

Paqual’s brother, Mark Lawia, 26, was also arrested in connection to the morning incident. He’s being charged with Terrorizing (Felony) and Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor). Mark’s firearm was seized during his brother’s arrest.

Officials say this case is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several buildings damaged at the Timbercreek Apartment complex.
Several apartment garages damaged in apparent crash
Grand Forks restaurant and bar damaged by fire
A portion of cable barrier is gone after a grain truck rolled into the median.
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened after grain truck rollover
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
GARAGE CRASH AT SOUTH FARGO APARTMENT COMPLEX
Medical emergency leads to crash that caused major damage to South Fargo apartment garages

Latest News

5:00 PM News July 24 - Part 1
5:00 PM News July 24 - Part 2
5:00 PM News July 24 - Part 3
5:00 PM Weather July 24