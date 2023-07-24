Brothers arrested after allegedly terrorizing with a firearm

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says two men are behind bars for their involvement in allegedly shooting a gun inside of an apartment complex and assaulting a person yesterday.

Officials say the first incident happened at 9:20 am in the 2200 block of 6th Ave. S. A caller reported a man with a gun was banging on their door. While the Sheriff’s Office and West Fargo PD were responding, the man allegedly fired a gun shot inside of the apartment complex hallway. When law enforcement got to the scene, the man had fled. There were no reported injuries.

Later, at 2:20 pm, the Sheriff says law enforcement responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of 23rd St. S, for a call of a person saying they were assaulted by a man who brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot them. Officials say, once on scene, a foot chase occurred after a man matching the description of the suspect fled. The man was arrested several blocks later. The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff says Pasqual Lawia, 24, was arrested for several criminal charges (Terrorizing, Possession of Paraphernalia, False Information to Law Enforcement, Refusing to Halt) and a bench warrant (False Information to Law Enforcement/Possession of Paraphernalia). A report is being sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office requesting domestic violence charges for Pasqual.

Paqual’s brother, Mark Lawia, 26, was also arrested in connection to the morning incident. He’s being charged with Terrorizing (Felony) and Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor). Mark’s firearm was seized during his brother’s arrest.

Officials say this case is active and ongoing.

