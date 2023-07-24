Cooking with Cash Wa
Assault reported in downtown Fargo

Assault in downtown Fargo
(Valley News Live)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say just before noon on Monday, they responded to a reported assault in the 300 block of Roberts St. N. right outside of the Salvation Army in downtown Fargo.

Police say that they have identified the people involved and there is no threat to the public.

Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more about this story.

