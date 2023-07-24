Cooking with Cash Wa
1 person dead in Otter Tail County Crash

By Bobby Falat
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Otter Tail County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died after crashing into a FedEx delivery Van that turned in front on him.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, 39 year-old Michael Wayne Korby, of Fergus Falls, was driving south on Highway 22 near Jewett Lake Road. A FedEx delivery van, driven by a 26 year-old from West Fargo, was going northbound and went to make a turn onto the road, going in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

Korby died from his injuries. The FedEx driver did not sustain any injuries.

The MN State Patrol, Elizabeth Fire Department, Ringdahl Ambulance Service all assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

