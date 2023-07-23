Cooking with Cash Wa
UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for Valley City man

56-Year-Old Rory Rupp
By Reed Gregory and Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Silver Alert issued for a Valley City man has been canceled. that was

Authorities say 56-year-old Rory Rupp, of Valley City, was found safely in the city.

The alert was issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of the Valley City Police Department after they say Rupp was seen leaving the Sheyenne Saint Raphael Care facility in Valley City around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

