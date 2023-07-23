Silver alert issued for Valley City man

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of the Valley City Police Department.

Rory Rupp of Valley City is a 56 year old white male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 137 pounds, has brown eyes, and shoulder length brown hair. Rupp was last seen leaving the Sheyenne Saint Raphael Care facility in Valley City at around 5:00 am.

Rupp is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie sweatshirt and white shoes. Rupp has multiple medical conditions which impairs judgment, behavior, and his ability to live independently.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Valley City Police Department at (701) 845-3110.

