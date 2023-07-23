Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams Jackson, who is armed.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ta’yonni Johnson.

Authorities say Ta’yonni was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, 22. He is armed and the child is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Ta’yonni was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia. Ta’yonni and Johnson were last seen heading east in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty with Georgia plate CSX5096.

Ta’yonni is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 299-886-0317 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.
Funeral service for fallen Officer Jake Wallin
Dozens line the streets of Fargo Saturday morning, paying tribute to Officer Jake Wallin
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
UPDATE: Gunman who ambushed Fargo police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly
Mohamed Barakat's vehicle parked at the scene of the deadly shooting on Friday, July 14.
Timeline of mass shooting in Fargo on July 14
Moment of silence for Officer Jake Wallin at Minnesota Twins game

Latest News

Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine,...
The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, holds a panel as his company installs a solar...
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.