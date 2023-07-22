Cooking with Cash Wa
West Acres Mall matching all coins tossed in fountain to benefit FPD families

West Acres lights up blue for FPD
West Acres lights up blue for FPD(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Acres Mall in Fargo posted to social media saying they would match all coin donations made in the Fountain of Abundance to benefit the families of Officers Wallin, Dotas, and Hawes.

The Mall also joined in on the community painting the town blue, lighting up West Acres blue last night. Mall officials say they’re grateful to be part of a community that “comes together in both the highs and lows, and especially during unthinkable moments like these.”

The Fountain of Abundance is located by JCPenney.

