Warm with Spotty Storms this Weekend

SATURDAY: Saturday morning, there may be a few showers in Northwestern Minnesota as a front moves through the region. After the front passes, expect winds to increase out of the northwest as we get into the afternoon and evening hours with winds gusting to near 25 mph.

The wind will also bring some areas of smoke which will mix down to the surface and may be detected by some.

We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening, through the chance will be spotty/isolated and in our far eastern counties in MN.

Expect highs on Saturday to be in the upper 70s and low 80s for most, except in portions of the central Red River Valley where we will be in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THE WEEKEND: Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Some will also see a few thunderstorms - mainly across the northern part of our region.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will soar next week with the coming heat wave. The extreme heat (heat dome) that has been plaguing the desert southwest will start to expand north and east. While we will not be in the 110s - 120s like they have been southwest, we can anticipate a stretch of upper 80s to possibly even upper 90s. Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday and we continue to see temperatures climb a few more degrees each day through the middle of the week as this type of upper-level pattern is slow to move. Dewpoints increase as well, meaning humidity increases. Overall, organized storm risks during this time is low, but we may see some storms riding the northern reaches of the heat dome by the middle of the week. By the end of the week and into the weekend, we can anticipate a pattern chance bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 80s.

