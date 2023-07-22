New details of shooter and planned mass casualty event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time, investigators are putting a face to the man behind the deadly attack on July 14.

A photo was released of 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat and several photos have been released showing what investigators found inside Barakat’s car, including multiple guns, vests, knives, 1,800 live rounds of ammunition, three containers filled with gas, and two propane tanks filled with homemade explosives, as well as a homemade grenade.

Investigators say, based off of Barakat’s online search history, they have reason to believe he was on his way to the Downtown Fargo Street Fair.

“This individual was a calculated, insidious, murderous individual, who was set on hurting and killing as many as people as possible,” said Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski.

Searches on July 13 range from history of other mass shootings and timelines, to events in the area, with the final search being a news article about thousands of people attending the first day of the street fair.

But because of the bravery and courageous acts of the Fargo Police Department, Barakat never made it there.

“Police officer Zach Robinson was indeed the last man standing in that blue line at the moment. What he was standing between was not just the horrible events that were unfolding there, but between the horrible events that Mohamad Barakat had planned, had envisioned planned, and intended.”

Officials agree that while the Fargo Police Department is facing a tragedy after they lost one of their own that day, those first responders saved the lives of many in the community.

“Zach Robinson obviously, without doubt, courageous. Courageous. The last man there to prevent more from happening. But all of our officers: Jake Wallin, likely the first person hit. That would seem to make a lot of sense based on his fatal injury. He took that bullet that someone else in our community might have otherwise taken,” Zibolski explains. “Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes took other bullets that other people in our community would have otherwise likely taken, so I don’t want it lost that all of those folks, including our firefighters who were out there in a very dangerous situation, did the very best they could to keep all of us safe,” said Police Chief Dave Zibolski.

Chief Zibolski says they are evaluating special events to see what safety measures can be added to public events in the future.

“To make sure that we’re doing everything we can to prevent harm to our community, allowing you to go out an enjoy our beautiful city, entertainment, spend time with your family without the fear of that type of activity occurring.”

Zibolski adds you may see some of those changes while attending events, and some of the safety planning and strategies will happen behind-the-scenes. He doubled down on saying our community is safe and law enforcement are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

