Heating Up With Smoky Haze Increasing

THIS EVENING: High temperatures today warmed into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Not far off from our average for this time of year. Areas of smoke have been mixing down to the surface and may be detected by some in northern MN and isolated spots in eastern ND. Hazy skies can continue to be seen across the region.

Spotty showers/storms linger in our far eastern counties in MN. The stronger storms are off to the east into central and eastern MN. This evening, storms exit and we are quieter overnight.

By morning, temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with increasing haze, especially north.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Some will also see a few thunderstorms - mainly across the northern part of our region late in the day. The front that brings these storms will also be pulling in more wildfire smoke from Canada so there will be some reductions in air quality.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will soar next week with the coming heat wave. The extreme heat (heat dome) that has been plaguing the desert southwest will start to expand north and east. While we will not be in the 110s - 120s like they have been southwest, we can anticipate a stretch of upper 80s to possibly even upper 90s. Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday and we continue to see temperatures climb a few more degrees each day through the middle of the week as this type of upper-level pattern is slow to move. Dewpoints increase as well, meaning humidity increases.

The peak of the heat here in the Valley arrives Wednesday, so we have declared Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY . High temperatures will be in the 90s for most. Low triple digits for a couple in the southern parts of the Valley.

Overall, organized storm risks during this time is low, but there are daily chances of storms riding the northern reaches of the heat dome by the middle of the week. If there is a cap in place (a layer of warm air aloft) this will inhibit the risk for severe weather. We will be watching! By the end of the week and into the weekend, we can anticipate a pattern chance bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.