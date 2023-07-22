Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Dozens line the streets of Fargo Saturday morning, paying tribute to Officer Jake Wallin

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A somber note washed over Fargo Saturday morning.

“It always hits you when you see it,” Damian Barglof said. “When you see all the lights.”

Dozens lined the streets before the sun came up for the final send-off. Officers escorted Jake Wallin to his funeral service in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

“I came here out of respect for the gentlemen,” Gary Hooper said. “I never met him, but my hat goes off to him in respect and honor.”

Those like Gary are paying tribute of Officer Wallin, knowing he made the ultimate sacrifice to serve them.

“It was sobering and I’m grateful people are out here,” George Nicolai said. “It’s the kind of community we have here.”

The procession left the old substation, making a loop around headquarters, before heading to Minnesota.

“I picture him as a type of savior for this town, for our city, for the people who could have died,” Melodee Hooper said. “They’re able to live and come here.”

A community in morning, nevertheless, one that never fails to come together.

“We owe Fargo PD. All the gratitude in the world,” Barglof said. “We got your back. We always got your back.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Drew Wrigley
UPDATE: Gunman who ambushed Fargo police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly
WBRC stock graphic
Missing person found dead in ND slough
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Crash graphic
Man arrested for DUI following rollover
Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.
Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead

Latest News

Dozens line the streets of Fargo Saturday morning, paying tribute to Officer Jake Wallin
10:00PM Sports - July 21
10:00pm News July 21 - Part 1
10:00pm News July 21 - Part 2