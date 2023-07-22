Dozens line the streets of Fargo Saturday morning, paying tribute to Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A somber note washed over Fargo Saturday morning.

“It always hits you when you see it,” Damian Barglof said. “When you see all the lights.”

Dozens lined the streets before the sun came up for the final send-off. Officers escorted Jake Wallin to his funeral service in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

“I came here out of respect for the gentlemen,” Gary Hooper said. “I never met him, but my hat goes off to him in respect and honor.”

Those like Gary are paying tribute of Officer Wallin, knowing he made the ultimate sacrifice to serve them.

“It was sobering and I’m grateful people are out here,” George Nicolai said. “It’s the kind of community we have here.”

The procession left the old substation, making a loop around headquarters, before heading to Minnesota.

“I picture him as a type of savior for this town, for our city, for the people who could have died,” Melodee Hooper said. “They’re able to live and come here.”

A community in morning, nevertheless, one that never fails to come together.

“We owe Fargo PD. All the gratitude in the world,” Barglof said. “We got your back. We always got your back.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.