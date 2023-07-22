Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

10:30am Livestream: Officer Jake Wallin funeral service

By David Spofford
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin died in the line of duty on Friday, July 14.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School located at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. Final law enforcement and military honors will follow the funeral service.

Before the funeral on Saturday, the Fargo Police Department escorted Officer Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes. Dozens of people lined the streets to pay their respects and show support for the police department.

Community members can also pay their respects to Officer Wallin at a Celebration of Life event on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Scheel’s Arena, which is located at 5225 31st Avenue South in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney General Drew Wrigley
UPDATE: Gunman who ambushed Fargo police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly
WBRC stock graphic
Missing person found dead in ND slough
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Crash graphic
Man arrested for DUI following rollover
Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.
Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead

Latest News

Dozens line the streets of Fargo Saturday morning, paying tribute to Officer Jake Wallin
Dozens line the streets of Fargo Saturday morning, paying tribute to Officer Jake Wallin
10:00PM Sports - July 21
10:00pm News July 21 - Part 1