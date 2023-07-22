10:30am Livestream: Officer Jake Wallin funeral service

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin died in the line of duty on Friday, July 14.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes High School located at 30805 Olson Street in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. Final law enforcement and military honors will follow the funeral service.

Before the funeral on Saturday, the Fargo Police Department escorted Officer Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes. Dozens of people lined the streets to pay their respects and show support for the police department.

Community members can also pay their respects to Officer Wallin at a Celebration of Life event on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Scheel’s Arena, which is located at 5225 31st Avenue South in Fargo.

