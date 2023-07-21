Timeline of mass shooting in Fargo on July 14

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley laid out a play-by-play of what happened leading up to and during the deadly shooting on Friday, July 14, and how close it came to a much bigger disaster in Fargo.

”It’s the hate in his heart, it’s the drive to kill, it’s the desire for mayhem, it’s his quest to engage and carry out a mass casualty event. I”m as speechless as you,” Wrigley said of the gunman.

Wrigley said 37-year-old Mohamed Barakat’s main target was likely the Downtown Fargo Street Fair, but fate led him to stop at what would have otherwise been a routine fender-bender.

Investigators say the crash happened at 2:42 p.m. on July 14. The Fargo Fire Department was the first on scene at 2:48 p.m. and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes arrived on scene at 2:49 p.m. Minutes later, the suspect was seen driving northbound on 25th Street. He took a left turn onto 9th Avenue and pulled into a parking lot adjacent to the crash on 25th Street.

Investigators say Barakat sat in his vehicle facing 25th Street and observing the crash scene and movements of the police officers. Barakat pulled into the Big Top Bingo parking lot where he sat in his vehicle for several minutes. He then drove into a nearby mobile home park and was out of the view of surveillance video for several minutes, before returning to that original parking lot.

At 3:03 p.m. is when Officers Zach Robinson and Jake Wallin arrived at the crash scene. Officials were working to clear the crash scene, so the vehicle that was rear-ended is pulled into the parking lot next to the suspect’s vehicle. Wrigley says the people in the crash got out to look at the damage to their vehicle, while waiting for police to come and talk to them.

Officers Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes begin to make their way from 25th Street to the parking lot to speak with the people involved in the crash. At this time, Barakat continues to sit in his vehicle with the windows down and a long rifle sitting on the seat next to him. Wrigley said windows on Barakat’s vehicle appeared to be tinted but, in fact, were spray painted. When the officers were approximately 10-15 feet away, Barakat opens fire and Wrigley says it happened so quickly that the officers didn’t have a chance to access their service weapons.

Officer Zach Robinson was still on 25th Street and told investigators he believed it was automatic fire, but it was later determined Barakat’s rifle had binary trigger. “Everything you hit, you hit twice,” Wrigley said when speaking about the binary trigger.

Robinson immediately called for assistance and then began to engage in gunfire with Barakat. Wrigley says Barakat is not hit in that exchange of gunfire; he gets out of the driver’s seat and runs around the back of his vehicle.

A woman in the area, Karlee Koswick, may have played a cruicial role in officer Robinson’s ability to take down the gunman. Koswick ran for cover behind a small tree and when Barakat sees her move, he turned and shot her twice. Wrigley says in that moment is when Officer Robinson fired again and incapacitated the suspect’s rifle, which had another 20 live rounds available. Robinson continued to close in on the suspect and ordered 16 times for Barakat to drop the gun and put his hands up.

Wrigley says it was less than two minutes from when Officers Wallin and Robinson arrived on scene before gunfire erupted. At 3:06 p.m., Officer Robinson shot Mohamed Barakat. He was handcuffed and taken into custody. Officials say he died later on July 14.

“Zach Robinson was indeed the last man standing. He was standing between, not just the horrible events that happened there, but the horrible events that Mohamed Barakat had planned that day,” said Wrigley.

Police Chief Dave Zibolski is calling all of the first responders at the scene courageous and brave.

”Zach Robinson obviously, without doubt, courageous. Courageous. The last man there to prevent more from happening. But all of our officers: Jake Wallin, likely the first person hit. That would seem to make a lot of sense based on his fatal injury. He took that bullet that someone else in our community might have otherwise taken,” Zibolski explains. “Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes took other bullets that other people in our community would have otherwise likely taken, so I don’t want it lost that all of those folks, including our firefighters who were out there in a very dangerous situation, did the very best they could to keep all of us safe.”

The Police Chief said Officers Dotas and Hawes were both able to stand for the first time on Thursday, July 20, saying this is a bit of good news in all the chaos the department has been dealing with.

