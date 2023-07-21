Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years apart.(Jasmine Clark)
By Scottie Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is staying busy in July as she welcomes her newest bundle of joy into the world.

WAFB reports that Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday at a woman’s hospital in Baton Rouge.

Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday.
Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday. (Jasmine Clark)

And the date is extra special for Clark, as Ja’Laijah is her third child to be delivered on July 20 since 2011.

Clark has two other daughters, 6-year-old Jaliyah and 12-year-old Khamyria. Jaliyah was born on July 20, 2017, and Khamyria was born on July 20, 2011.

Each of the girls now shares the same birthday, exactly six years apart.

“We love the blessing of our newest little girl, and the fact that I can always throw one big party for all of my girls,” Clark said. “It’s truly a blessing and something that is definitely unique.”

According to Clark, she did not plan for each of her daughters to be born on the same day, but it has made remembering their birthdays a little easier.

Clark also has a 9-year-old son named Jamon who was born in February 2014.

The mother of four admits things can get challenging at times but she would not have it any other way.

“It’s very expensive and hard at times but I make it happen. I’m not exactly sure how I did this three times, but I love every single moment with these girls,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle from shooter in Fargo shooting
Why details are limited on the man who opened fire on Fargo Police officers
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
UPDATE: Gunman who ambushed Fargo police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly
One killed in Otter Tail County crash Wednesday
Suspect on the run after stabbing in Fargo
Weapons
UPDATE: Suspect’s vehicle included 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns and explosives

Latest News

Custom Graphics FPD signs
Custom Graphics creates yard signs for those wanting to show support for FPD
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Moving forward with large events in the wake of a potential mass shooting.
Moving forward with large events in the wake of a potential mass shooting
FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the...
Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say