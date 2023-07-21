Cooking with Cash Wa
Missing person found dead in ND slough

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEAR MCHENRY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man previously reported missing was found dead in a slough in near McHenry, ND.

The Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, July 19 they took a report of a missing man from Binford, ND. Authorities said Brian Swanson was last seen in McHenry around 6 p.m. the day before.

Later in the day on July 19, authorities were searching for Swanson and found his motorcycle in a slough off 11th St. NE. Authorities later learned Swanson was riding his motorcycle when he went into the south ditch and was thrown from the bike.

Officials say the motorcycle kept going and finally stopped on the east side of the slough. Swanson’s body was found on the south side, he was pronounced dead on scene.

