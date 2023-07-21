Local athletes prepare to compete at Ninja World Finals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - About 20 local athletes are preparing to compete in the Ninja World Finals next week. The athletes from Four Star Ninja Academy in Fargo range in age from 6 to 7-years-old into their mid-30s.

They are traveling to Orlando, Florida, July 26-30 to represent North Dakota and compete with athletes from around the country to test their skills on speed and endurance obstacle courses.

“I’m just trying to train the hardest that I can at our home gym, to work out as much as I can to get stronger so that I do good,” said Sienna Halden, who is on the competition team at Four Star Ninja Academy.

The competitions in Orlando are happening for two ninja leagues; The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) and The Federation of International Ninja Athletes (FINA). Athletes must compete throughout the season to earn their spot and qualify in either speed or endurance to take part in the World Finals competition.

Meanwhile, Four Star Ninja Academy is marking its four-year anniversary since opening in Fargo. They held a celebration on July 20 to honor athletes and families, and thank the community for their support. The event included food, games, ninja warrior obstacles and a dunk tank fundraiser, in which the athletes could dunk their coaches for a small donation.

More than $1,600 was raised on July 20 and all funds will go to starting the North Dakota Ninja Foundation. Four Star Ninja Academy just launched the non-profit to support aspiring young athletes in the community. Money donated to the foundation will be used to provide scholarships for children or families who are interested in the sport of ninja to attend classes at Four Star Ninja Academy, or to lessen the financial burden of travel expenses or competition fees.

“We believe every child should have the opportunity to experience the benefits of the ninja warrior system,” said founder and CEO Brad Butcher.

You can learn more or support the North Dakota Ninja Foundation here. Four Star Ninja Academy is located at 4410 18th Avenue South in Fargo. Click here to try out the ninja obstacles for yourself, sign up for classes, get a membership or book a birthday party or special event.

