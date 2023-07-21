A Few Showers & Thundershowers for the Afternoon

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies for our Friday with a chance for a few showers or thundershowers this afternoon and evening. We do not expect any storms to be strong or severe.

High temperatures today have been in the low to mid 80s. This evening, shower activity diminishes, winds go even lighter, and clouds gradually clear out west. Overnight, temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will increase for the weekend pinch warmer yet for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening, through the chance will be spotty/isolated. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Sunday may feature a scattered thunderstorm or two, especially in the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will soar next week with the coming heat wave. The extreme heat (heat dome) that has been plaguing the desert southwest will start to expand north and east. While we will not be in the 110s - 120s like they have been southwest, we can anticipate a stretch of upper 80s to possibly even upper 90s. Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday. We continue to see temperatures climb a few more degrees each day through the middle of the week as this type of upper-level pattern is slow to move. Overall, organized storm risks during this time is low, but we may see some storms riding the northern reaches of the heat dome by the middle of the week. By the end of next weekend, we can anticipate a pattern chance bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 80s.

