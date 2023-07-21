Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Custom Graphics creates yard signs for those wanting to show support for FPD

Custom Graphics FPD signs
Custom Graphics FPD signs(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local company is looking to help you show your support for the Fargo Police Department by picking up a yard sign.

Custom Graphics handed out the yard signs to anyone who wanted one, today. One side says: ‘WE ARE FARGO PD’. The other side was the FPD logo with a thin blue line across. Their hope is you display it for officers to see during these excruciating times.

It was free will donation, but all the donations given are going to the Leadership Care Fund for the Fargo officers and their families who were affected.

These signs are still available for a reduced price. Click here to be directed to the page. Custom Graphics asks if you buy one of these signs, to also consider donating to the Leadership Care Fund.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle from shooter in Fargo shooting
Why details are limited on the man who opened fire on Fargo Police officers
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
UPDATE: Gunman who ambushed Fargo police had a ‘binary trigger’ that let him fire rapidly
One killed in Otter Tail County crash Wednesday
Suspect on the run after stabbing in Fargo
Weapons
UPDATE: Suspect’s vehicle included 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns and explosives

Latest News

Moving forward with large events in the wake of a potential mass shooting.
Moving forward with large events in the wake of a potential mass shooting
5:00 PM News July 21 - Part 3
New details released in Fargo officer shooting: 5PM Update
5:00 PM News July 21 - Part 1