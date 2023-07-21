Custom Graphics creates yard signs for those wanting to show support for FPD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local company is looking to help you show your support for the Fargo Police Department by picking up a yard sign.

Custom Graphics handed out the yard signs to anyone who wanted one, today. One side says: ‘WE ARE FARGO PD’. The other side was the FPD logo with a thin blue line across. Their hope is you display it for officers to see during these excruciating times.

It was free will donation, but all the donations given are going to the Leadership Care Fund for the Fargo officers and their families who were affected.

These signs are still available for a reduced price. Click here to be directed to the page. Custom Graphics asks if you buy one of these signs, to also consider donating to the Leadership Care Fund.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.