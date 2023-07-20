The workforce tour continues for Governor Walz, spends day as police officer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz continued his statewide workforce tour and visited Duluth today. He spent the day as a police officer, which is one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota. Minnesota is investing millions in job training and workforce development to fill high-growth, high-demand jobs across the state, including in manufacturing, public safety, technology, caring professions, and education.

“Law enforcement and public safety professionals are integral to every community,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota needs more public servants who are dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of their community. Through training grants and $300 million for public safety departments across the state, we’re helping communities train the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and 911 dispatchers who we rely on to keep us all safe.”

There are 23,357 public safety jobs across Minnesota – including police officers, fire fighters, and 911 operators.

This week, Governor Walz visited Buhler, a food equipment manufacturing company in Plymouth, to kick off a statewide workforce tour and spend a day in the life with manufacturing professionals. On Wednesday he spent the day as a fourth-grade teacher in Savage.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.