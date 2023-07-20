Why details are limited on the man who opened fire on Fargo Police officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While we’re starting to get a picture of what he may have been planning, we still don’t have a photograph of Mohamad Barakat or any indication of what led to Friday’s deadly shooting in Fargo.

Some have suggested either media or law enforcement are somehow hiding Barakat’s picture, a suggestion Attorney General Drew Wrigley laughed off Wednesday during a press conference.

As he explained, we normally get a person’s mug shot after they’re arrested and booked into jail. Since Barakat was killed, that never happened. We, and it appears law enforcement, also asked for his driver’s license photo. However, state law prevents that from being given out.

If he had any presence on social media, we haven’t been able to find it. We’ve found other people who share his name, and he may have used an alias online. However, we haven’t found anything.

We spoke to some of his neighbors at the Bluemont Apartment Complex who say he was quiet, standoffish and didn’t talk much to anyone there.

Attorney General Wrigley said Wednesday, authorities pulled a number of weapons out of his apartment in the search following the shooting. That’s in addition to all the guns and explosives they found in his car.

We learned through a government records search that Barakat previously lived at another address in Fargo starting in 2015, though we know nothing before that.

He was a student at the NDSCS Fargo campus in the spring of 2020. The Director of Marketing says Barakat was enrolled in their EMS program, but it appears that was for only one semester and he would have been 34 at the time.

His only run in with local police was a single speeding ticket back in 2018. He was not on Fargo Police’s radar.

