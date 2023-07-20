West Nile detected in Wahpeton mosquitoes

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been detected in Wahpeton.

The city posted on Facebook saying a pool of mosquitoes tested on Monday, July 17 came back positive for the virus.

The mosquitoes that carry West Nile are often most active at dawn and dusk.

You’re reminded to use inspect repellant containing Deet and wear clothing that covers your skin if you’re out in the morning or evening. Also get rid of any standing water around your yard.

West Nile was also detected in Grand Forks earlier this summer.

