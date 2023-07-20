UPDATE: Residents displaced following fire at rural West Fargo home

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A home is seriously damaged after an intense fire gutted the building.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 for a fire in the 3900 block of 9th Ave. W., west of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in the country.

Crews from West Fargo, Mapleton, and Harwood were called to the scene. Authorities say, once on scene, flames were coming from the roof.

People were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they made it out safely.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours working to put out the fire and stop hotspots.

The West Fargo Rural Fire Chief says he believes the home is a total loss and the occupants of the home are being displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.