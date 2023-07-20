Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Several fire crews respond to rural West Fargo fire

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several fire departments responded to a structure fire on the outskirts of West Fargo.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 for a fire in the 3900 block of 9th Ave. W., west of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in the country.

Dispatch audio indicates crews from West Fargo, Mapleton and Harwood were called to the scene.

As of this writing, fire departments are still on scene working the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
UPDATE: Suspect’s vehicle included 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns and explosives
Paul Edward Mart, 79, charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Jean Mart.
UPDATE: 79 year-old man charged with murder in wife’s death
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life
Police lights generic
UPDATE: Valley City Police release more details to help identify body found in Sheyenne River
In remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin
FPD announces details for Funeral and Celebration of Life to Honor Fallen FPD Officer Jake Wallin

Latest News

The '50 Yard Challenge'
Local kid mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the “50 Yard Challenge”
One killed in Otter Tail County crash Wednesday
Vehicle from shooter in Fargo shooting
Why details are limited on the man who opened fire on Fargo Police officers
Community members react to evidence found after fatal officer shooting