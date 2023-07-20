Several fire crews respond to rural West Fargo fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several fire departments responded to a structure fire on the outskirts of West Fargo.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 for a fire in the 3900 block of 9th Ave. W., west of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in the country.

Dispatch audio indicates crews from West Fargo, Mapleton and Harwood were called to the scene.

As of this writing, fire departments are still on scene working the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.