Quieter Thursday with Breezy Conditions

THURSDAY: Thursday remains breezy with north winds gusting over 20mph through the early afternoon and temperatures just a couple of degrees cooler in the 70s and low 80s. A few hit-and-miss showers linger Thursday but most will be dry. The breeze diminishes by late afternoon/early evening.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Drier conditions into Friday with temperatures starting to warm up. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s across the region with mainly sunny skies.

THE WEEKEND: A pinch warmer yet for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening, through the chance will be spotty/isolated. Sunday warms up even more into the 80s to near 90. Sunday also looks dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are looking to increase even more to start the week! The extreme heat (heat dome) that has been plaguing the desert southwest will start to expand north and east. Heat domes happen when strong high pressure atmospheric conditions combine with the influence of a La Niña. While we will not be in the 110s - 120s like they have been southwest, we can anticipate a stretch of upper 80s to possibly even upper 90s. Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday. We continue to see temperatures climb a few more degrees each day through the middle of the week as this type of upper-level pattern is slow to move. Overall, organized storm risks during this time is low. By the end of the weekend, we can anticipate a pattern chance bringing temperatures back into the 80s.

