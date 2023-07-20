Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

President Biden approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration for spring flooding

Storms and flooding from April 11 to April 30
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (Northern News Now) - After this year’s spring flooding in Minnesota President Joe Biden declared a major disaster occurred.

President Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from April 11 to April 30.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

Officials say the funding is for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Eligible Counties:

  • Aitkin
  • Big Stone
  • Carlton
  • Chippewa
  • Clay
  • Grant
  • Houston
  • Kittson
  • Lac qui Parle
  • Lake of the Woods
  • Mahnomen
  • Marshall
  • Morrison
  • Norman
  • Pine
  • Pope
  • Renville
  • Roseau
  • St. Louis
  • Stevens
  • Swift
  • Traverse
  • Wilkin
  • Prairie Island Indian Community

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons
UPDATE: Suspect’s vehicle included 1,800 live rounds, rifles, handguns and explosives
One killed in Otter Tail County crash Wednesday
Vehicle from shooter in Fargo shooting
Why details are limited on the man who opened fire on Fargo Police officers
Paul Edward Mart, 79, charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Jean Mart.
UPDATE: 79 year-old man charged with murder in wife’s death
Karlee Koswick
Young woman shot in Friday’s incident thanks officers for saving her life

Latest News

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception