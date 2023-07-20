A Picture-Perfect Summer Day!

THURSDAY EVENING: Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s to low 80s as we go through our Thursday evening. Winds will slowly start to decrease into the evening making for a great night to toss a baseball around or mow the lawn! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A few hit-and-miss showers overnight into Friday starting in the north.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies for our Friday with a chance for a few showers or thundershowers. We do not expect any storms to be strong or severe. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s across the region by afternoon with light winds.

THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will increase for the weekend pinch warmer yet for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. We are watching for the potential for storms to develop later Saturday afternoon and evening, through the chance will be spotty/isolated. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Sunday also looks dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are looking to increase even more to start the week! The extreme heat (heat dome) that has been plaguing the desert southwest will start to expand north and east. Heat domes happen when strong high pressure atmospheric conditions combine with the influence of a La Niña. While we will not be in the 110s - 120s like they have been southwest, we can anticipate a stretch of upper 80s to possibly even upper 90s. Upper 80s to mid 90s are possible on Monday. We continue to see temperatures climb a few more degrees each day through the middle of the week as this type of upper-level pattern is slow to move. Overall, organized storm risks during this time is low, but we may see some storms riding the northern reaches of the heat dome by the middle of the week. By the end of next weekend, we can anticipate a pattern chance bringing temperatures more seasonable and back into the 80s.

