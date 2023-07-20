Cooking with Cash Wa
Passport applications soar nationwide

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re applying for a passport and are lucky enough to live near the Morton Mandan Public Library, you might be able to skip a trip to the post office entirely.

“Easier to come here because you don’t have to wait in line. Yeah,” said passport applicant Rhonda Ritterman.

Ritterman, a future vacationer wanting to renew her expired passport, said she found out she could handle her application at the library online. The U.S. Department of State claims they’ve received over 500,000 applications this previous March, saying it’s “the highest number ever for this time of year, exceeding (their) official projections.”

“We’ve seen quite a bit of applications come through,” said Ethan Eckholm, a passport agent at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

So far this year, 611 passports have been processed at the library. In order to accommodate the increase in applications, they’ve hired two more passport agents since February.

It’s not just an increase in applications that are extending wait times for passports, though.

The library’s director Barb Sandstrom says that potential travelers are unknowingly repeating steps in the application process, often using third-party passport services before going to the post office or library for those same exact services again.

The passport process often feels like it’s out of your control, but Sandstrom says that remembering to bring all of the proper documentation and doing your research before heading to your passport appointment is key to ensuring as smooth a process as possible.

You can find a list of everything you need on the library’s website.

