One killed in Otter Tail County crash Wednesday

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in Otter Tail County Wednesday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 59 and 280th St. in Fergus Falls. Troopers say a semi, driven by a 43-year-old Fergus Falls man, was southbound on Hwy 59.

They say a motorcycle, driven by a 65-year-old Elizabeth man, was northbound on Hwy 59 and that the two vehicles collided.

Authorities are investigating and say more information will be released later this week.

