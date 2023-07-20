Officer Zach Robinson’s actions prevent potential mass shooting in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, new details emerged about the courageous actions of Officer Zach Robinson, shedding light on how his quick response may have saved more than just the lives of his fellow officers.

The incident, which unfolded on July 14, showcased Officer Robinson’s bravery and professionalism under extreme circumstances, while firing back a reported 31 times and ending the threat during an active shootout.

Recent revelations indicate that not only did Officer Robinson rescue two of his fellow officers and prevent further damage to bystanders during the deadly shooting, but he may have also averted a more catastrophic tragedy for the city of Fargo.

In a photograph presented during the press conference, the contents of the gunman Mohamed Barakat’s vehicle on the day of the shooting were unveiled, providing insight into the scale of the potential threat. Involving things such as handmade explosives, 1,800 rounds of ammunition, and multiple firearms.

Community members and fellow law enforcement officers alike have been effusive in their praise for Officer Robinson.

“I want to tell him he’s my hero, a million thank you’s,” Betty Solly said. a grateful community member.

Law enforcement experts highlighted that the situation Officer Robinson faced was far from typical. Chief of Police David Zibolski contrasted the stark differences between a “normal” officer involved shooting, and the chaos of July 14.

“Most gunfights in law enforcement last seconds, but this gunfight lasted over two minutes.” Zibolski said. “Two minutes of exchanging gunfire, moving, taking cover, approaching the suspect as he was still armed and firing, and ultimately neutralizing him, not only over distance but also time,”

Attorney General Drew Wrigley emphasized that the tragic events of July 14th could have been far worse if not for Officer Robinson’s decisive actions.

“He was literally the last man standing.” Wrigley said. “The last man standing between what was coming next, and what you can see this assailant was armed for.”

More updates into the investigation surrounding Mohamed Barakat are set to take place Friday, July 21.

