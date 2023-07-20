New businesses moving in to Moorhead’s Southmoor Square

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Enclave provided an update to Valley News Live about businesses moving in to a strip mall being redeveloped in south Moorhead.

At Southmoor Square on the corner of 8th Street and I-94, Murphy’s Pub is getting a couple of new neighbors. Jersey Mike’s is moving in to a 1,400-square-foot space and O’Reilly Auto Parts will take over a 21,000-square-foot space.

Enclave says another 14,000-square-feet is available, but at this time, they are not releasing any additional information on potential tenants. The remaining space includes enough room for a single or multiple tenants.

This redevelopment project also includes living space, which is located directly to the east of the strip mall. The Emery includes a 130-unit multifamily community and 93 units at the Compass Apartments, opening in early 2024.

Enclave is also redeveloping the property just across 8th Street to the west, where the former Days Inn and Courtney’s Comedy Club was located. Construction is now underway for a four-story, 204 unit apartment complex.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.