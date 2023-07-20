ND Parks and Recreation purchase new boats for rent

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you like spending your warm, summer days on the river or lake, North Dakota Parks and Recreation’s newest purchase will be right up your alley.

ND Parks and Rec. has added five new pontoons to its fleet. The 20-foot vessels are ready for reservations at Fort Stevenson, Lake Metigoshe and Lake Sakakawea state parks.

Each boat can fit 10 people.

Fort Stevenson has previously had boats for rent, and park manager Chad Trautman says he has received good feedback.

That’s what prompted the expansion of the fleet there and the addition of new boats to other state parks.

“It’s for a person like me who doesn’t own a pontoon or a vessel. It gives them an opportunity to go out and explore the lakes that we have,” said Trautman.

The boats made their debut on June 13. Trautman says people have already begun renting them out and calling to book for July.

Call the Parks offices to reserve one of the boats.

Pontoons are available for rent from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $350 a day.

