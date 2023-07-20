Cooking with Cash Wa
More than 40K impacted by power outages across Minnesota

Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Samantha Fischer
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tens of thousands of Minnesotans were without power after a round of severe weather hit most of Minnesota Wednesday.

At 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Xcel Energy customers in Minnesota reported power outages affecting more than 40,000 people.

Several parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin were under severe weather watches and warnings Wednesday evening, including the Twin Cities metro.

The National Weather Service (NWS) declared a severe thunderstorm watch in a handful of major metro counties including Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington, until midnight.

NWS received a report of a tornado briefly touching down northeast of Tenstrike, Minnesota in Beltrami County Wednesday afternoon. East of the metro, a tornado warning was issued in Wisconsin’s Barron and Rusk Counties with reports of funnel clouds near Barron and Siren, Wisconsin.

Other earlier reports showed the storm brought baseball-sized hail and wind damage to trees. In central Minnesota’s Carlton County, a statement from the sheriff’s office claimed a barn was struck by lightning, causing it to catch fire.

There were no reported injuries to people or animals as a result, but the barn was considered a total loss.

Meanwhile, in downtown Minneapolis, parade-watchers waited to learn the fate of the annual Aquatennial Torchlight Parade, clad in ponchos and raincoats.

At 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Xcel Energy customers in Minnesota reported power outages affecting more than 50,000.

