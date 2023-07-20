Cooking with Cash Wa
The Medicine Shoppe moving into strip mall at former Kmart location

Midtown Market at former Kmart location along South University Drive in Fargo.
Midtown Market at former Kmart location along South University Drive in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Plenty of space is still available for businesses looking for a storefront off of busy South University Drive in Fargo. Enclave is working on the Midtown Market where the old Kmart used to stand on the west side of University Drive, just a couple blocks south of I-94.

The developer says The Medicine Shoppe will occupy the north end cap, but the remaining spaces are available for lease with room for up to 14 additional tenants ranging from 1,000 to 8,000-square-feet.

Midtown Market is a new 30,000-square-foot retail center hoping to host several businesses and boutiques.

The Kmart sat vacant for more than two years before demolition started in the spring of 2022.

