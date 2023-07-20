Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Light the town blue’ event raises nearly $14k in two days

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the past 2 days, the community has raised $13,902.03 by supporting an effort to ‘light the town blue’. The money will go directly to the LeadershipCareFund.com. The “Leadership Care Fund” is a resource that will support the families of Officer Jake Wallin, Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes.

The goal is to light the town blue Thursday, July 20th at 9 pm. The hope is that local officers can drive around and see the support of our community.

