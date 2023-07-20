Cooking with Cash Wa
‘I’m also very grateful every day when he comes home’: wife of a local law enforcement officer shares her feelings following Friday’s shooting death

Law enforcement officer families react to Friday's tragedy
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

“These officers are not only our husbands, our spouses, but they’re our family,” says Anna Orn, the wife of a West Fargo police officer.

As the community mourns the loss of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, it’s a stark reminder of the dangers for those who wear the badge.

She said her husband messaged her on Friday that three officers were shot and it didn’t look good. So when she picked up their 4-year-old daughter at daycare, she explained the best she could, “I just said, ‘daddy’s not gonna be home later, a bad guy hurt one of daddy’s friends and daddy’s gonna be busy at work’.”

While the families of law enforcement officers know their loved ones are putting themselves in harm’s way each and every day, Orn says she’s confident with the training her husband has received and that she trusts his coworkers to do the right thing in stressful situations.

However, she’s familiar with what she calls “that immediate gut feeling” whenever there is news of an officer being shot and wonders, “What if it’s ours?”

While it can be challenging, she says the law enforcement community is a tight-knit group and that’s her favorite part of her husband’s job.

Through this tragedy, Orn says she’s reminded to not take the time we have for granted and as the wife of someone in law enforcement, “I’m also very grateful every day when he comes home.”

Orn is the owner of the Osgood beauty salon “Hair Addictions.” Her business is donating all proceeds from their retail sales to the families of the officers affected by Friday’s tragic incident. She says her financial advisor has also made an offer to match all the funds that are raised between now and Wallin’s funeral on Saturday.

Orn also has a special message for the fiancé of Wallin, saying, “Everyone is here for you.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

